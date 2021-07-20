Bezos’ comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke

NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s richest man wanted to say thanks to the people who made his brief trip into space Tuesday possible. But for some, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ expression of gratitude went over like a lead rocket. Bezos built Amazon into a shopping and entertainment behemoth but has faced increasing activism within his own workforce and stepped up pressure from critics to improve working conditions. After his trip to space, he thanked Amazon employees and customers for their support. His critics countered that he should show his thanks by supporting unionization efforts at Amazon’s warehouses and by paying more taxes.