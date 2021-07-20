Belgium holds day of mourning in wake of deadly flooding

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is holding a day of mourning for the victims of last week’s devastating floods, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making her second visit to the region worst hit by the disaster that left nearly 200 people dead in the two nations. The Belgian king and queen visited the eastern town of Verviers on Tuesday to console people who had lost loved ones or most of their possessions as torrents swept through villages in eastern Belgium, taking at least 31 lives. In Germany, 165 people have been confirmed dead.