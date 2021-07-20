Attackers try to stab the transitional president of Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A man tried to stab Mali’s transitional President Col. Assimi Goita at the Grand Mosque in the capital amid celebrations for the Muslim holiday of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha. Witnesses said the attempted stabbing happened after the holiday prayers and sermon at the mosque and the imam went to slaughter the sheep. They said one man with a knife and another with a gun participated in the attack. They said Goita was not hurt and his security team quickly took him away, but one person was injured. The attempted attack on the interim president comes as Mali has seen several attacks by jihadis in the central part of the country in recent days.