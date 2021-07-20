Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rebounded and Japanese exports surged. Investors are trying to figure out how rising coronavirus infections will affect the global economy. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.5%, recovering much of the previous day’s loss. Japan’s government reported June exports jumped 48.5% over a year earlier, beating forecasts. South Korea reported a daily high of 1,784 new coronavirus cases, adding to a global surge blamed on the virus’s more contagious delta variant.