World shares mixed on worries virus may upend recoveries

TOKYO (AP) — European shares have opened higher after Asia tracked a retreat on Wall Street. Investors have grown jittery over the possibility that surging virus cases could stifle the global economic recovery. Benchmarks rose in Paris and London but fell in Asia. U.S. futures were higher. Alarm has mounted in Japan where, with just three days to go before the Tokyo Olympics open, new coronavirus cases were found among athletes and non-athletes affiliated with the Games. Just about 22% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization says cases and deaths are climbing globally after a period of decline, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant.