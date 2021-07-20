Afghan president slams Taliban; rockets target Kabul palace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s government says several rockets hit near the presidential palace shortly before President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. There were no injuries, and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Tuesday’s barrage came as the U.S. and NATO complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan. Many Afghans are worried whether their war-ravaged country will fall deeper into chaos and violence. Ghani later addressed the nation, saying he blames the Taliban who he said have “no intention and willingness for peace.”