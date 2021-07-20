1st person of color named as Houston Chronicle editor

HOUSTON (AP) — Maria Douglas Reeve has been promoted to editor of the Houston Chronicle after serving as managing editor of the daily for about 20 months. New York-based Hearst Corp., which owns the Chronicle, announced Reeve’s promotion Tuesday. She succeeds Steve Riley, who announced his retirement in March. Reeve came to the Chronicle in November 2019 after serving in various news management roles with the Star-Tribune in Minneapolis. She has served as a Pulitzer Prize juror and has been active in the National Association of Black Journalists. The South Carolina native becomes the first person of color named as editor of the 120-year-old Houston daily.