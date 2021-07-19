Vigilantes drill in southern Mexico with rifles, machetes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another shadowy group of armed residents has emerged in Mexico. One hundred or so vigilantes armed with rifles, shotguns and machetes staged a drill over the weekend in the southern state of Chiapas. The group calls itself “The Machete,” and claims to be fighting the incursion of drug cartels in the largely Indigenous mountain communities of Chiapas. The group appeared in the township of Pantelho, where there have been a number of confrontations since mid-June. The vigilantes appear to include members of the Tzotzil indigenous group. They are calling themselves “self defense” forces, just as other groups did in western Mexico in 2013 and 2014.