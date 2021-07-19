Turkish president: Two-state deal only way for Cyprus peace

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s president says the only route to lasting peace on ethnically divided Cyprus is through the international community’s acceptance of two separate states on the east Mediterranean island nation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkish Cypriot lawmakers in Cyprus’ breakaway north on Monday that a “permanent and sustainable solution” to the country’s division “can only be possible” by taking into account that there are “two separate states and two separate people.” Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming at union with Greece. The U.N. Security Council denounced a 1983 Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence as legally invalid and called for its withdrawal.