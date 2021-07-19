Turkish operation on Iran border halts over 1,450 migrants

ISTANBUL (AP) — Authorities in eastern Turkey say they have conducted a major operation against people traffickers bringing migrants across the Iranian border. The Van governor’s office said Monday that more than 1,450 migrants have been found in abandoned buildings around Mount Erek since July 10. Eleven “organizers” were detained. Six of them have been held in prison by a court order. The statement added that 11 “barrack-style” buildings for holding migrants had been demolished. The operation comes amid concerns over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan before the U.S. pullout and intense fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces.