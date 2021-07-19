Serbia-Kosovo talks, brokered by EU, produce no result

BRUSSELS (AP) — A meeting between Serbia and Kosovo has produced no progress. It was part of the European Union-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans. Monday’s negotiations were headed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He urged Serbia’s president and Kosovo’s prime minister before the meeting in Brussels to achieve a “comprehensive legally-binding agreement.” The EU’s special envoy said the only outcome was that “the dialogue will continue.” A 1998-99 conflict left more than 10,000 people dead and triggered a NATO intervention. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 which Serbia doesn’t recognize it. They agreed to meet again in September.