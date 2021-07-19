Senate Democrats take their case for voting bill to Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Senate Democrats have taken their case for a federal voting bill on the road. At a field hearing in Georgia on Monday, they argued that their sweeping elections measure is desperately needed to counter the impact of new Republican state laws that tighten voting rules. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says, “We have no time to spare.” Democrats used the rare field hearing in Atlanta to gain attention for their voting and elections overhaul, which remains blocked by unified Republican opposition and disagreement among Senate Democrats about whether to change procedural rules in the evenly divided Senate to get it passed.