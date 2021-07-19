Prince Harry working on ‘intimate and heartfelt memoir’

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is writing what his publisher is calling an “intimate and heartfelt memoir.” The book, currently untitled, is expected to come out late in 2022. Publisher Random House says it will be the first time the duke offers a definitive account of his life, including his service in Afghanistan, “the joy he has found being a husband and father” and his “adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” Monday’s announcement comes four months after Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made worldwide news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry acknowledged tension with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William.