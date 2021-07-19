Pershing Square SPAC exits Universal Music deal

A special-purpose acquisition company run by billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square is stepping away from a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, citing questions from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ackman said in a letter that Pershing Square’s SPAC, called Pershing Square Tontine, sent to shareholders that the SEC had concerns about several issues related to the proposed deal, including whether its structure qualified under New York Stock Exchange rules.