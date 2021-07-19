Myanmar marks anniversary of killing of independence hero

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government and those seeking to topple it have marked the 74th anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Gen. Aung San, the father of the country’s recently ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. The separate commemorations by the contending groups were a reminder of the tragic political turmoil that has marked much of the country’s history as well as the complicated relationship of Suu Kyi and the military to her father, whose legacy they both claim. There were protest marches Monday in several cities across the country commemorating Aung San’s death, while an official memorial ceremony was held, as every year, at Martyrs’ Mausoleum, near the foot of Yangon’s famous Shwedagon Pagoda.