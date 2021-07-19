Judge: Indiana University can require COVID-19 vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University can require its roughly 90,000 students and 40,000 employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 under a federal judge’s ruling that might be the first of its kind regarding college immunization mandates. In a ruling dated Sunday, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty in South Bend rejected a request from eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they pursue a lawsuit seeking to overturn it, claiming it would violate their constitutional rights by forcing them to receive unwanted medical treatment. Their lawyer, James Bopp, said Monday he plans to appeal the ruling, which he believes is the first by a federal judge in a challenge to such mandates, which have been imposed by hundreds of U.S. colleges.