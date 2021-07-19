Israel plans to tax disposable plastic in bid to reduce use

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government has put forward a plan to double taxes on single-use plastics in a bid to reduce the proliferation of the environmentally harmful products. The Environmental Protection and Finance Ministries said Monday the increased tax is projected to cut consumption by as much as 40%. Israel had previously instituted a tax on single-use plastic bags in 2017. If approved by the Knesset finance committee, the tax would go into effect in 2022. Single-use plastic waste does not biodegrade, clogs landfills and significantly contributes to coastal and marine pollution. The United Nations Environment Program has called on governments to take action to curb plastics.