Haiti awaits new chief as official mourning starts for Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitians are beginning a series of official ceremonies to honor President Jovenel Moïse nearly two weeks after he was assassinated at home. Officials say the body of Moïse is to lie in state starting before dawn Tuesday at the National Pantheon Museum in the capital of Port-au-Prince. He was shot multiple times during a July 7 attack at his private home in which his wife was seriously wounded. The ceremonies come as designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry prepares to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti after the killing with the backing of police and the military.