Graft trial resumes for South Africa’s jailed ex-president

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma has resumed Monday, a criminal case separate from his imprisonment for contempt of court which set off a week of rioting in parts of the country. Order has been restored by the deployment of 2,500 army troops to assist police. Zuma’s imprisonment earlier this month triggered protests that escalated into widespread unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s home province, and Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province that includes Johannesburg, the country’s largest city. Zuma’s supporters forced the closure of strategic highways and rioters ransacked malls and shopping centers in poor areas. In KwaZulu-Natal warehouses and factories were looted and then burned by arsonists.