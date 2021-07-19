Egypt lets journalists, activists go after US concerns

CAIRO (AP) — Officials and lawyers say Egypt has released three activists and three journalists after months in pre-trial detention. The releases Sunday come as President Joe Biden’s administration expressed concerns about the detentions and harassment of people critical of the Egyptian government. State security prosecutors ordered the release of the six pending ongoing investigations into charges against them. Esraa Abdel-Fattah, a pro-democracy activist, walked free early Sunday. Authorities also released journalist Gamal el-Gamal and political activist Abdel-Nasser Ismail. Two young journalists and a prominent rights lawyer also walked free Sunday. Egypt’s government has in recent years waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent.