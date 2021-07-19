Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host King Abdullah II of Jordan, a meeting that comes at one of the most difficult moments of the Jordanian leader’s 22-year rule and at a pivotal moment in the Middle East for Biden. Abdullah arrives at the White House on Monday afternoon. Last week a Jordanian state security court sentenced two former Jordanian officials to serve 15 years in prison over an alleged plot against the king that involved Abdullah’s half-brother. Meanwhile, Biden faces some difficult issues in the Middle East, including how to deal with stepped-up attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq by Iranian-backed militias.