AP source: Biden looks to increase staffing of Cuba embassy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered the State Department to create a working group to review U.S. remittance policy to ensure that money that Cuban Americans send home makes it directly into the hands of their families without the regime taking a cut. He also ordered a review of the viability of increasing staff at the U.S. Embassy in Havana. The White House hopes that a boost in staffing could help it better facilitate civil society engagement in one of the island’s biggest antigovernment demonstrations in recent memory. The actions were detailed by a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Biden administration hadn’t yet publicly announced the effort.