Texas Democrats see walkout as the way out of party slump

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats are starting a second week of holing up in Washington to block new voting laws back home. More than 50 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives had plans Monday to continue a media blitz in the nation’s capital and pressure Congress to act on federal voting rights. But there are few signs that legislation stalled in the Senate has budged since Texas Democrats’ whirlwind arrival in Washington last week. Democrats say they are committed to stay out of Texas until the special legislative session ends in early August.