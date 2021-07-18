‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1

“Black Widow” ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in only its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad. LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the stars of Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” defied expectations and won the box office this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday “Space Jam: A New Legacy” grossed $31.7 million in North America, while “Black Widow”’ took in $26.3 million. Not many expected “Space Jam: A New Legacy” to pull off this win. The poorly reviewed film was pegged for an opening in the $20 million range.