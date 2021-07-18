Opera director Graham Vick dies of COVID complications at 67

LONDON (AP) — British opera director Graham Vick has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 67. England’s Birmingham Opera said it was “devastated to announce” that Vick, its artistic director, died Saturday. Vick was a champion of taking opera to the people, staging productions in non-traditional venues including factories, warehouses and nightclubs. As well as his work in Birmingham, Vick directed productions for leading companies around the world, including New York’s Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera in London and La Scala in Milan. La Scala said Vick was “one of the most significant figures in contemporary directing,” and the Royal Opera said he “was a true innovator in the way he put community at the heart of opera.”