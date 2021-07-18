California recall candidates dispute parts of official list

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The list of candidates running in California’s recall election of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom includes 41 people but remains unsettled. Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder says he should be on the list of candidates released Saturday and state officials aren’t giving details about why he wasn’t. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is in dispute over whether he can be listed as the city’s retired mayor, and a YouTube creator says he’ll sue to get his nickname included on the ballot. The list includes 21 Republicans, eight Democrats, one Libertarian, nine independents and two Green Party members.