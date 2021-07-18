Skip to Content

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe has climbed above 180 after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at more than 110 and say the number may still rise. The death toll in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state is 45 people including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties. Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to visit Schuld, a village near Ahrweiler that was devastated by the flooding. There was flooding Saturday night in the German-Czech border area, across the country from where last week’s floods hit, and in Germany’s southeastern corner and over the border in Austria.

