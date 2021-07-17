Louisiana public says goodbye to former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is saying goodbye to Edwin Edwards. Mourners steadily filed by the former governor’s flag-draped open casket on Saturday at a public visitation event in the main hall of the state Capitol where the powerful and flamboyant politician served 16 years. Edwards died Monday at age 93. On Sunday, his casket is being taken by horse-drawn carriage to the Old State Capitol for a private funeral. The high-living, quick-witted politician dominated the state’s politics for decades, but also served about eight years in federal prison for a 2000 conviction on corruption charges. Edwards is the only person elected four times as Louisiana governor.