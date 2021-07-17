Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic’s death

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The family of a political activist who died in the custody of Palestinian security forces last month has accused the Palestinian Authority of trying to cover up his death. Relatives of Nazir Banat said they still haven’t received an official cause of death. They also say the Palestinian Authority has sent tribal elders to the family in hopes of reaching a settlement that would allow his killers to avoid prison. His brother on Saturday called the Palestinian Authority’s behavior criminal. Nazir Banat was an outspoken critic of the authority who died in custody shortly after being arrested. The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority has formed an investigative committee into the death.