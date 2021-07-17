European nations impose incentives, penalties to boost shots

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — European nations are scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives. They are using a carrot-and-stick approach to persuade those who are reluctant to get their shots as the more transmissible delta variant drives a surge in infections. Greece became the latest to enact new restrictions on Friday.

The country is requiring proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for access to indoor restaurants, cafes, bars and movie theaters. Children can enter with negative tests. Some European countries like France and Greece have also introduced mandatory vaccinations for certain professions.