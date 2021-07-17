Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday. A White House official has confirmed the visit on condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been formally announced. No other details about the team’s visit were provided. Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration. Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers for a celebration earlier this month.