2 killed in helicopter crash in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency officials say a small helicopter has crashed in Ukraine, killing both crew members. The Emergencies Service said the Mi-2 helicopter crashed and caught fire Saturday near the village of Zaive in the southern Mykolaiv region. The location is about 435 kilometers (270 miles) south of Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The helicopter was operated by a private company offering aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. The Mi-2 is a small Soviet-designed helicopter that has remained in service in the former Soviet nations and other countries around the world.