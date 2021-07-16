UK reverses plan to open up travel to France due to variant

LONDON (AP) — The British government threw the holiday plans of thousands of travelers into disarray Friday night when it reversed plans to open up travel from France because of concerns about the spread of a variant of COVID-19. The government has announced plans to remove quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from a wide range of countries, including most destinations in the European Union. However, late Friday it said those rules would no longer apply to France because of the persistent presence of cases of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa.