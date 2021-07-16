Trump showerhead rule to increase water flow getting dumped

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for former President Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing a Trump-era rule on showerheads that was approved after Trump complained he couldn’t get wet enough because of limits on their water flow. The Energy Department is going back to a showerhead standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean. The rule change will have little practical effect: Most showerheads comply with the 2013 rule — the pet peeve of the former president notwithstanding. Trump complained “you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out.”