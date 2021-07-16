Rosenfeld, editor for Post’s Watergate coverage, dies at 91

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former Washington Post metro editor Harry Rosenfeld has died at age 91. Rosenfeld was a longtime newspaper editor who helped guide the Washington Post’s Pulitzer-winning coverage of the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. He was editor of the Times Union of Albany from 1978 to 1994 and remained an editor-a-large. His wife says he had been in declining health since contracting COVID-19 in December and recently had heart issues. Rosenfeld came to the United States from Nazi Germany as a boy.