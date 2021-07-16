Pompeo: Afghan fight against Taliban ‘a matter of will’

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he believes Afghan forces can secure the country, but it will depend on whether they have the will to put up a fierce fight against the Taliban. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country in recent days as Taliban forces have surged through northern Afghanistan. Pompeo says he is confident Afghan forces can repel the Taliban, but it’s “a matter of will.” Pompeo was in Des Moines, Iowa speaking at several conservative events, including a conference for conservative Christians. Under former President Donald Trump, Pompeo headed up negotiations with the Taliban.