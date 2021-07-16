Members of multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The final legal chapter of a multimillion-dollar online opioid drug ring has ended as a group of millennials who helped run the dark-web operation based in suburban Salt Lake City have been sentenced to prison. Drew Crandall helped start the operation that eventually grew to shipping tens of thousands of fake pills laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl to people nationwide in 2016. He cried as he grappled with his role in the operation that prosecutors have linked to multiple overdose deaths. He was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in federal prison Friday. The families of overdose victims say the punishment for him and other defendants was too light.