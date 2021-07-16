Man charged in fatal shooting at Detroit banquet hall

DETROIT (AP) — A 30-year-old man has been charged in a drive-by shooting at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall that left another man dead and five people wounded. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Friday that Samuel Tipton was expected to be arraigned Saturday on one count of first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder and gun charges. Thirty-year-old Lorenzo Gains was shot about 2 a.m. Tuesday and later pronounced dead outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall. Three women _ ages 26 to 43 _ and two men, 43 and 46, were taken to hospitals with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.