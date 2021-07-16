Lightning likely cause of 2020 Sierra National Forest fire

CLOVIS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says lightning likely ignited a 2020 wildfire in California’s Sierra National Forest but they could not determine an official cause. September’s Creek Fire spread so quickly that hundreds of Labor Day campers had to be rescued by a series of harrowing helicopter flights. The fire burned 600 square miles and destroyed 853 structures. Fire officials at the time said they’d never seen a fire move so fast in forestland. The Sept. 4 fire near Yosemite National Park cut off an access road to a popular campground at Mammoth Pool Reservoir where 214 people became trapped. There were no fatalities.