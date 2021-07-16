Iraqi officials claim killer of prominent analyst arrested

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say police have arrested the shooter in the drive-by killing last year of a prominent analyst and public commentator. Iraq’s prime minister declared on Friday that with the arrest, his government has fulfilled its promise to bring the killers to justice. The analyst was gunned down last July outside his home in Baghdad. The shooting involved two attackers on a motorcycle. Two security officials told The Associated Press that one of the men on the motorcycle, the shooter, was arrested two weeks ago and confessed to the crime before an investigative judge. The man was connected to a militia group, they said but did not name which one.