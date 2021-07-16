Iowa duo deny any involvement in Mollie Tibbetts’ death

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two men named by defense lawyers as alternate suspects in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts say they had nothing to do with the crime. Defense lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Tibbetts, identified Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen as perhaps responsible for Tibbetts’ 2018 stabbing death in court filings this week. An inmate has come forward to say Jones told him that he and Hansen killed Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and briefly held at a home used for sex trafficking. Jones and Hansen told The Associated Press on Friday that they had no involvement in Tibbetts’ death. They say they haven’t spoken with investigators but are eager to clear their names.