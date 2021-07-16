Indictment: White supremacists were rewarded for violence

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A white supremacist group in Florida rewarded members with tattoo “patches” for committing acts of violence, including assaulting peaceful demonstrators at a racial justice protest last summer. That’s according to a federal racketeering indictment of 16 members made public Thursday in Tampa. Authorities say members of the group also attempted to use corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees to gather information on members, learn about criminal investigations into the group and smuggle contraband to inmates. Among the charges facing the 16 defendants are assault, kidnapping and conspiracy. The indictment says members were expected to be “battle-ready” and promote “a climate of fear.”