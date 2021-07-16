Hong Kong national security police raid student union office

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s national security police have raided the office of a university student union after student leaders commemorated a man who killed himself after stabbing a police officer. No students were in the office at the University of Hong Kong when it was raided. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier this week urged the university and police to take action after the student union passed a motion expressing “deep sadness” over the attacker’s death. Student leaders later apologized and stepped down, but the university cut ties with the union. It is unclear if any arrests were made Friday.