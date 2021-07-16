‘He was our eye’: Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — Colleagues and friends are mourning a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service who was killed in Afghanistan. Danish Siddiqui was chronicling fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing when he died in the crossfire on Friday. The 38-year-old Siddiqui had been embedded with Afghan special forces as fighting escalated in the area amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Siddiqui was part of a team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. More recently, he had captured searing images of India’s struggle against COVID-19 and protests against new farming laws.