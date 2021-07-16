Chaos reigned in wake of Haitian president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The assassins who killed the Haitian president entered his mansion before dawn yelling “DEA operation!” and wielding high-caliber weapons. They tied up a maid and houseboy and ransacked Jovenel Moïse’s office and bedroom. When it was over, Moïse lay sprawled on his bedroom floor. He had been shot in the forehead, chest, hip and stomach, and his left eye was gouged. By the time the sun rose, the suspects had scattered by car and foot, leaving this island nation of more than 11 million in shock. People tuned into radio stations, some still in disbelief until gruesome photos began to circulate on social media.