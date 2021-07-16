Biden: Social media platforms ‘killing people’ with misinfo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says social media companies are “killing people” by failing to police misinformation on their platforms about the COVID-19 vaccines. Biden’s comment on Friday came a day after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared misinformation about the vaccines a threat to public health. The president, asked if he had a message for platforms like Facebook where false or misleading information about the coronavirus vaccines is spreading , told reporters, “They’re killing people.” U.S. officials advise that deaths and serious illness from the virus are nearly entirely preventable because of the vaccines.