Charges cite Trump unrest in alleged plot on Democrats’ HQ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man living in California’s wine country had five illegal pipe bombs and nearly 50 weapons at his home and shop as he conspired to firebomb the state Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento. Ian Rogers’s attorney admits his client is in serious trouble. But he said Friday that the alleged plot was nothing more than drunken talk between two buddies inflamed by the defeat of former president Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically motivated attacks after the November 2020 presidential election.