White House convenes mayors to discuss strategies on crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has convened the first meeting of its community violence intervention collaborative, a group of mayors and administration officials that will share best practices and work closely with the federal government to reduce gun violence. The White House has touted its investments in these programs as one of the ways it is working to reduce gun violence and combat crime. Republicans are increasingly looking to use a nationwide increase in violent crime as a political cudgel against Democrats ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Mayors from Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Philadelphia were among the officials in attendance.