US 30-year mortgage rate falls for 3rd week to average 2.88%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The rate for a 15-year loan edged up to 2.22% from 2.20% last week. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the concerns on inflation, suggesting in testimony to a U.S. House committee that inflation “will likely remain elevated” in coming months before “moderating.”