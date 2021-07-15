Skip to Content

UN chief calls on warring parties to observe Olympic truce

6:14 pm AP - National News

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on all warring parties to observe the traditional Olympic truce during the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan, and to pursue cease-fires and lasting peace after the competitions end. The U.N. chief said in a video message Thursday that athletes from around the world have had to overcome “enormous obstacles” to participate in the games in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “We need to show the same strength and solidarity in our efforts to bring peace to our world.” The Olympic Games run from July 23 to Aug. 8. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content